Christopher S. Vocatura 1969 - 2019
Westerly, RI. - Christopher S. Vocatura, 50, of Westerly, RI, returned home to his heavenly Father on October 13, 2019. Christopher was the former husband and best friend of Caren Vocatura.
Born in New London, CT to the late John Ernest and Elva (Garbade) Vocatura, he was also predeceased by his brother William Garbade; and nephew Jeremy James Dalton.
Christopher is survived by his sister Melody Muolo and her husband David; sister-in-law Laura (Bosco) Garbade; and four nieces, Gabriella Julia Garbade, Marissa Rose Garbade, Rachel Florence Rodriguez and her husband Chabo Rodriguez, and Rebecca (Dalton) Blivens and husband Brandon; as well as numerous extended family members including many cousins on the Vocatura family side, along with their families. He will be dearly missed.
Christopher grew up in Waterford, CT. He attended the New York Military Academy for two years. He then graduated from Waterford High School in 1986.
Christopher spent most of his career working at the family-owned bakery, Vocatura's Bakery.
He did receive his Real Estate license for a while and became an agent, ultimately deciding to remain at the bakery due to his love and dedication for the bakery.
Christopher was a dedicated Red Sox fan and he also loved the Miami Dolphins. He loved vacationing and he enjoyed his dogs and being outside in nature with them. His favorite place was the beach and the water – he was drawn to it!
Christopher loved his Lord and Savior everyday and never wavered from his relationship with the Lord. He never judged a soul. He would say that it was the Lord's job for judgement. Christopher's large heart and soul will never be forgotten. He was a good man and will forever be deeply missed.
Funeral service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
