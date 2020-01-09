|
Christopher Schell 1949 - 2019
Voluntown - Christopher M. Schell, 70, passed away peacefully at Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT on December 20, 2019. Chris fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Westerly, RI on July 26, 1949 to the late Herbert and Helen Connors Schell.
Chris graduated from St. Bernard's, Class of 1967. He also attended Three Rivers College, University of Miami, and Connecticut College. His career spanned employment at Sailor Ed's, Steak Loft, Dow Chemical, Pfizer, Electric Boat, finally retiring as a senior programmer analyst from Computer Sciences Corporation in 2015.
Chris had many interests and hobbies, but his favorite was cooking. He would wake in the morning planning what he would create for dinner. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy and the Caribbean, as well as clamming at Bluff Point, boating, gardening, golfing, and bowling.
Chris is survived by his fiancée, Deborah Adams, three brothers Timothy (Susan), John (Laura), and Eric (Gail), three sisters Karen Murphy (Frank), Margaret Schwartz (George), and Maria Blackstone (David), and several cousins, nieces and nephews. "Grampy Chris" also had a very special friendship with Jace Tarrant, Deborah's grandson.
Chris left this lifetime too soon, and his mild manner and sardonic wit will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020