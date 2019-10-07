|
|
Cindy Pelletier 1956 - 2019
Norwich - Cindy Pelletier, 63, of Swan Ave passed away Friday October 4, 2019 at her home.
She was born February 5, 1956 in Norwich the daughter of Chester Anthony and Chris (Johnston) Kowal.
She was predeceased by her father Chester Anthony Kowal.
Cindy is survived by her husband Norman L. Pelletier Jr., mother Chris Kowal, son Norman C. Pelletier (Caroline), two grandchildren Isabella and Evan, and two sisters Susan Kowal, Irene Kowal.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday October 10, 2019 at 10 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church 181 Elizabeth St. Norwich, CT with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019