Claire Ann (Martin) Craig 1951 - 2019
Griswold - Claire Ann (Martin) Craig, 68 of Griswold passed peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home where she lived surrounded by her family. Claire was born July 23, 1951 in Norwich CT, to the late Honore N and Lucienne (Langlois) Martin. Claire is predeceased by her late husband and soul mate, Dennis J. Craig of Taftville to whom she was married for 36 years. Claire is survived by her sister, Cecile M. Roberge and brother Norman A. Martin, her loving daughter Luci A. Cruz and her son-in-law Neal Cruz. Claire is also survived by her five grandchildren Rebekah, Marina, Elisea, Caleb and Eli, who made her a Nini and gave her new life in a time of need. Claire also leaves behind a large and loving family of several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
Claire served in the Jewett City Police Department for many years, worked for William W. Backus hospital, drove school bus in Griswold and most recently dedicated her work to the Griswold Senior Center as their driver from 1998-2014, a place that became a second home and filled with people she loved dearly. Post retirement from the senior center, Claire spent her last 5 years with her family, creating memories and loving and helping to raise her grandchildren. Claire needed little things in life so long as she had her family. She loved the mountains of New Hampshire where she spent many years vacationing and making memories with her husband and daughter and later in life with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.
Mom, I love you endlessly and will miss you much, we know you have found peace once again with Dad. We will cherish our memories and you will never been forgotten. Eli loves you more, more, more. Thank you for love and letting me be your squeaky wheel. Bec gives you her songs, Rina her loud noise, Peanut her kisses, Caleb his nurturing nature and Eli his love of bears.
Calling hours will be 5:00-7:00PM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Rd in Griswold. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Mary Cemetery on Lilly Pond Rd in Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In lieu of flowers, her daughter request that donations be made in her memory to the Griswold Senior Center, 22 Soule St Jewett City, a place that meant so much to Claire.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019