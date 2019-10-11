|
|
Claire L. Gothreau 1932 - 2019
Putnam - Claire L. (Petrin) Gothreau, 87, of Fairmount St., passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Davis Place Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of Leon N. "Bing" Gothreau. They were united in marriage on October 11, 1952 in St. Mary Church of the Visitation. Born in Putnam, she was the daughter of the late Pierre and Maria Petrin.
Mrs. Gothreau worked as a bank teller for Citizen's National Bank and was a member of the Putnam Senior Citizens and the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and bowling.
In addition to her husband, Claire is survived by her son, James Gothreau of Putnam; her daughter, Elaine Richmond and her husband Clark of Pomfret Center; her sister, Florence LaRose of Putnam; her grandchildren, Michele Norman, Clinton Richmond, Paisley Gothreau, and Shai-Lin Gothreau; and her great-grandchildren, Luke Norman, Lydia Norman, Francesca Richmond and Lorenzo Richmond. She is predeceased by her brother, the late Norman "Pep" Petrin.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Claire's family from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church of the Visitation Church, 218 Providence St., Putnam, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019