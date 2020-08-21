Claire Perrone 1941 - 2020

Taftville - Claire "Kim" Perrone 78, of Taftville died March 11, 2020.

She was born in Norwich on May 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Elphege and Lucille (Ducharme) LePine.

Kim was born May 10, 1941. She married Louis A. Perrone Sr. on December 8, 1979, and they spent many summers camping at Odetah Campground in Bozrah.

Kim worked as a psychiatric aide for many years. After retiring they loved to visit Anna Maria Island and spent many winters in Bradenton, Fla.

The family would like to thank Academy Point for assisting her during her last months here on earth.

Kim had two children, Nanette Kramer and Sherri Burdette, three stepchildren, Patricia Wenzel, Rosemarie Rogers, and Louis Perrone Jr. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, one sister, Janet Molkenthin, and one brother, Richard LePine.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Haitian Foundation, 97 Sherman St., Norwich, CT 06360.

A celebration of life for Claire "Kim" was held on August 20, 2020. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville was in charge of arrangements.



