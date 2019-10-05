|
Claire S. (White) Day 1925 - 2019
Dayville - Claire S. (White) Day passed away Friday morning at Westview Healthcare Ctr. She was born in Norwich January 31, 1925 the daughter of Joseph and Annie (Lucier) Boucher. A longtime resident of the Taftville area, Claire had been a communicant of Sacred Heart Church Taftville, and a member of the Rosary Society of that parish. She had been employed in the ladies dept. at the former Mr. Big of Norwich, and last worked in dietary at Backus Hospital. Claire was twice married, first to Alfred J. White who passed away July 4, 1983 and then to Richard A. Day who passed away November 21, 2000. She is survived by her son William H. White and his wife Therese of Dudley, MA, two grandsons Christopher and Steven White, and 4 great grandchildren Aubrey, Olivia, Neve and Wesley. Visitation at Godere Funeral Home 21 North 2nd Ave. Taftville is Wednesday at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church Taftville at 11:00 am. Burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019