Claire Sabourin 1936 - 2020
Dayville - Claire A. Sabourin, 84, of Dayville, CT passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. Born May 21, 1936 in Putnam, CT, daughter of the late Eugene and Roseann (Renaud) DeVillez. Claire was the beloved wife of Theodore R. Sabourin they were married January 15, 1955 at Our Lady of LaSalette Church in Brooklyn, CT.
She worked for Electro-Motive in Willimantic and Gray Manufacturing in Manchester. Claire was an avid knitter, crocheter and an excellent cook. Most of her life was dedicated to the care and raising of her family, children and grandchildren as well as her parents.
She leaves her husband Theodore R. Sabourin of Dayville, CT; her sons Lonny J. Sabourin of East Killingly, CT and David T. Sabourin; her two sisters; her grandson Todd Sabourin and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers and seven sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT, burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Dayville, CT. A Calling Hour will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Monday at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com