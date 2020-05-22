|
Clara Daniska 1950 - 2020
Norwich - Clara Eva Daniska, age 69 of Norwich passed away at her home on May 19, 2020. She was born in Norwich on October 8, 1950 to the late Peter and Eva (Hopf) Anderson. She married her husband Wayne Daniska on May 19, 1989. He survives her.
Clara worked as a teller at Chelsea Groton bank and more recently at Friendly's. She participated in many bible studies. She enjoyed feeding the deer in her yard and "Mama" would bring her family of deer to eat bread. She loved all animals. Clara loved everybody and would do whatever she could for anyone.
Besides her loving husband she is survived by a daughter Deanna Gentry and her husband Terry of Arkansas, a daughter Heather Anderson of Georgia, brothers Andy and Theodore and sisters Myrtle and Hazel. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Laken, Braden, Nathan, and Josiah as well as her rescue dog "Buster Brown".
Thanks to all those that helped and prayed for her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 30th at 11:00 a.m. at Norwich Worship Center, Lawler Lane in Norwich. How are you doing Clara? "Peachy."
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020