Godere Funeral Home Inc
21 N 2Nd Ave
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-6082
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Godere Funeral Home Inc
21 N 2Nd Ave
Taftville, CT 06380
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Godere Funeral Home Inc
21 N 2Nd Ave
Taftville, CT 06380
Clarence "Red" Wallen


1922 - 2019
Clarence "Red" Wallen Obituary
Clarence "Red" Wallen 1922 - 2019
Lisbon - Lisbon – Clarence "Red" B. Wallen, 96, died on Friday, August 24, 2019 at Pendleton Health & Rehab Center in Mystic, CT. He was married to the late Jean (Regina) Wallen who died on June 2, 1999. He was born in Windham, CT, the son of the late Clarence H. and Julia (Beckwith) Wallen. At the age of five, Clarence began singing in the choir, along with his family in the Windham Congregational Church. Clarence continued in local minstrels with his father's band.
Clarence was a World War II United States Army Veteran serving with the medic corps being honorably discharged on April 8, 1946.
"Red" worked for many years as a self-employed brick layer working on such projects as the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant. He was a member of the Bricklayers & Trowel Trades International. In his spare time, he enjoyed vegetable gardening on Franklin Street in Norwich and their home in Lisbon with his wife Jean.
Clarence is survived by his daughter, Patricia A. (David) Jones of Lisbon, granddaughters Danielle V. Jones of Virginia and Brittney (Benjamin) Izbicki of Griswold. Daughter Mary Lou Juzwic (William) of Preston, granddaughter Tracey L. Ryan of Preston, great grandsons Michael W. Ryan of Wyoming and Jack R. Ryan of Preston and grandson William M. Juzwic of Thompson. Daughter Linda (Lester) Bassett of Windham, granddaughter Chris Bernard of Willington and grandson, Don Bassett of Windham, great grandson Joe Bernard, and great granddaughters Jenna and Juliana Bernard. He was predeceased by his siblings Lloyd Wallen, Russell Wallen, Cornelia "Connie" Pierce, Alberta Wallen, Hazel Savluk and Marjorie Wallen.
The family wishes to thank Melanie Choquette, nurse manager of B-2 at Pendleton Rehabilitation and her staff for their loving care of "Red" Wallen.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Clarence's family from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Godere Funeral Home, 21 N. 2nd Avenue, Taftville, CT 06380, followed by a service in the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Windham Center Cemetery, Windham. Memorial donations in Clarence's name may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or online at . For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
