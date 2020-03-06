|
Dr. Clemencio Torres 1928 - 2020
NORWICH - Dr. Clemencio Bautista Torres, 91 of Norwich, CT died peacefully on Jan 2, 2020 at Hartford Hospital surrounded in love with his children, grandchildren and other loved ones. Born in Manila (Mandaluyong), Philippines on June 8, 1928, he was one of eight children to Eustaquio Cruz Torres and Petrona Bautista.
As a young boy he lived through the Japanese occupation of the Philippines during WWII. He began working at a very young age operating a Kalesa, a horse drawn form of transportation in the Philippines.
Clem was educated in the Philippines, graduating from Rizal High School in 1946 and from the University of Santo Thomas in Arts and Pre-Medical Coursework in 1948. He received his Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Santo Thomas on March 29, 1953.
Clem came to the United States in his 20s and worked as a physician in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he enjoyed practicing medicine and was forever grateful for the hospitality he received there. In 1956, he began working as a staff physician at the Northampton State Hospital in Northampton, MA where he met (while caring for a patient together) and later married his wife Margaret Kenney in 1959 who was working as a social worker.
Dr. Torres completed his residency in Family Medicine at Princeton Hospital (Princeton, NJ) where he became Chief Resident. Around 1964, Clem moved to Norwich, CT to work at the Norwich State Hospital, enjoying work as the medical physician and raising his children within a community of other families of doctors living in a nearby neighborhood called "The Hill." In 1972, he and his family moved to Norwichtown, CT where he started a private practice as a Family Physician and practiced medicine for many more years. During this time, Dr. Torres was also a member of the faculty at the UConn School of Medicine, appointed as a preceptor for medical students. He was a compassionate and dedicated physician who was known to be an outstanding diagnostician, and he was often consulted by colleagues to solve complicated medical conditions.
Clem enjoyed vacations with his family starting when his children were very young. He always looked forward to spending time on Cape Cod in the summer and working on house projects. Throughout his life, he enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren and making periodic trips to his homeland in the Philippines.
Clem was known as someone who believed that anything was possible, and he certainly loved a challenge. He was a master of many things, and he enjoyed projects in carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and stone work. He also enjoyed music and was known to be an excellent Tango dancer.
He was a very patriotic American citizen who never forgot his Filipino heritage or how the United States of America came to the aid of the Filipinos during World War II; his impoverished beginnings in Metro-Manila inspired his life-long commitment to give back to those in the Philippines facing similar hardships. Clem lived an extraordinary and generous life and he will be greatly missed my many.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Torres, his sons Mark, Christopher, and Jonathan (wife Joan Hammond of Preston, CT), his son George (wife Auralyn) from the Philippines, his brothers Eddie and Roger, his grandchildren Luke, Danielle, Sam, Emma, Jonathan, as well as Carlo and Angelo from the Philippines.
A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 57 West Town St, Norwich, CT on March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A reception will immediately follow at The Steak Loft Restaurant, 27 Coogan Blvd, Old Mystic Village, Mystic, CT.
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, Norwich, CT.
