Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford H. (Rugged) Williams Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford H. (Rugged) Williams Sr. Obituary
Clifford (Rugged) H. Williams, Sr. 1926 - 2019
Canterbury - Clifford (Rugged) H. Williams, Sr. 92, beloved husband of Patricia (Cummings) Williams passed away Oct. 11, 2019. Born Nov. 23, 1926 in Canterbury, CT to Clifford and Vinnie (Kenyon) Williams, he was proud to be a lifelong resident. Founder of Williams Construction Co, Cliff was also a private pilot. Besides his wife he leaves 2 sons: Gary and (Kelly) Williams, David and (Susan) Williams and 5 daughters: Karen Langevin , Cheri Williams, Robin Holland, Pam Felsted, Sandra Weeks; 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, numerous friends and cherished pets. Besides his parents and 3 sisters, Cliff was predeceased by his son Clifford H. Williams, Jr. and grandson Josh Williams. Deep appreciation goes to granddaughter Samantha LeMay for her care and unwavering dedication. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, (10/26/19) at 11:00AM at Calvary Chapel 175 Westminster Rd. Canterbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Chapel. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now