Canterbury - Clifford (Rugged) H. Williams, Sr. 92, beloved husband of Patricia (Cummings) Williams passed away Oct. 11, 2019. Born Nov. 23, 1926 in Canterbury, CT to Clifford and Vinnie (Kenyon) Williams, he was proud to be a lifelong resident. Founder of Williams Construction Co, Cliff was also a private pilot. Besides his wife he leaves 2 sons: Gary and (Kelly) Williams, David and (Susan) Williams and 5 daughters: Karen Langevin , Cheri Williams, Robin Holland, Pam Felsted, Sandra Weeks; 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, numerous friends and cherished pets. Besides his parents and 3 sisters, Cliff was predeceased by his son Clifford H. Williams, Jr. and grandson Josh Williams. Deep appreciation goes to granddaughter Samantha LeMay for her care and unwavering dedication. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, (10/26/19) at 11:00AM at Calvary Chapel 175 Westminster Rd. Canterbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Chapel. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019