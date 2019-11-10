|
Clinton W. Choquette Sr. 1959 - 2019
Plainfield - Clinton W. Choquette Sr., 60, of Plainfield, CT passed away unexpectedly from heart disease on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born on January 27, 1959 to the late Raymond (Helen) Choquette and Beverly Colburn. Clinton was a wonderful Father and an even better Papa. There was nothing he loved more in his life than his family. He is survived by his children, Clinton Choquette Jr, Cristin Choquette (Mathew Lefebvre), Carah Choquette (TJ Marriott); and 5 Grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Frances Stevens, Barbara Burchard; Brothers, Ray Choquette, Kenneth Colburn, Steve Fournier and Michael Fournier. Clint was preceded in death by his brother Arthur Choquette.
Clint's wishes were to be cremated. There will be a celebration of life for Clint on Sunday November 17, 2019 from 12-3 at the Music Lady at 6 Green Hollow Rd, Moosup, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019