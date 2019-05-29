|
Clyde 'Carl' Crowley DIED - 2019
Bradenton, FL - Clyde 'Carl' Crowley passed away unexpectedly, in the presence of his loving family, on the evening of May 26, 2019 at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. He served in the US Army from 1957-1960. Soon after he married the love of his life, Barbara J. Bodo from Rogers, CT. They remained married for 58 years until his passing. Carl was employed much of his life managing rubber factories. He also managed Sunnyside Farms for many years in Danielson, CT. Carl was an avid lover of country music and became a fan of the Rays baseball team in St. Petersburg, FL. He lived most of his life in the Killingly area until retiring to Bradenton, FL in 1990. He leaves his loving wife, Barbara J. Crowley; 2 daughters, Cheryl Dexter and Brenda Crowley; 1 grandchild, Rylie Dexter; 1 brother, John D. Crowley; many nieces and nephews and his precious Maltese, Daisy. He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him. He was known by everyone as a kind man with a gentle heart and a quick wit. He was a humble man and he was prepared and anticipated his return to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and knew he would be filled with God's love and grace. It is with this belief that his family takes comfort and celebrates with him as we know he went home. His final resting place will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Danielson, CT. Services and Burial will be announced pending arrangements by family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to May 31, 2019