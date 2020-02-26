|
Colleen Malone Reynolds 1937 - 2020
Brooklyn - Colleen Cara Malone Reynolds, known to her beloved family as Poppy, passed away in her home on Monday February 24, 2020. She was born on December 7 (miraculously never exceeding the age of 29) in Meridan, Connecticut to John and Alma (Schafrick) Malone. With her husband Loren (Pop) and children Keith and Tracie, she made her home in Brooklyn, Connecticut for the past 49 years. Throughout her life she worked at Crabtree & Evelyn and The Golden Lamb but enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom most of all. She was always up for a rousing game of Scrabble and outplayed most in Words With Friends, never missed the Red Sox, was an avid bird watcher, gardener, and reader, and fed all the neighborhood cats along with her canine companion Luna. Colleen loved her pitbulls, rescuing two of her own and providing them with wonderfully spoiled lives. If you asked her, the best era was the 60s because it produced the best music, her children were born, and people respected the government. She had a fiercely independent Irish spirit and loved her shenanigans with her sister Marcia. She was predeceased by her husband Loren Reynolds, her sister Marcia Bauchman, and most recently her dear niece Jodi Ehler who was like a second daughter to her. She is survived by her son Keith Reynolds, her daughter Tracie Gagnon and husband Steve Blanchette, her grandchildren Elrich Reynolds, Brooks (Skyla) Gagnon, Tyler Gagnon, and Mikayla Gagnon, two great grandchildren, countless nieces and nephews, and her best friend of 78 years Lois Mathieu. Calling hours will be at Tillinghast Funeral Home Saturday, February 29th from 10-11 with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Connecticut Humane Society (cthumane.org) in honor of Colleen's love for animals. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020