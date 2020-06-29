Constance J. Henson 1943 - 2020
Bozrah - Constance J. "Coni" Henson of Bozrah, passed into eternal life on June 12, 2020.
Survivors include her husband Eugene, her brother Stephen and his wife Sharon of Bozrah, sister-in-law Patricia Weingart of North Franklin, several nieces and nephews, as well as cousins.
Born in Norwich, in November 1943, the daughter of John and Nellie Gural, She lived in Bozrah her entire life. A graduate of Norwich Free Academy, class of 1961, she also earned a BS in Psychology from Connecticut College, New London.
A self-employed, high end beautician, Coni was well known for her styling prowess.
A dedicated fan of UCONN Woman's basketball, Coni rarely missed a home game. She was also a huge fan of WNBA Connecticut Sun basketball and attended as many games as she could.
Per her wishes, there will be no public memorial. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
A contribution to the charity of your choice in her name will earn a smile from above.
Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with Coni's care.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.