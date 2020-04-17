|
Cory S. Langlois 1979 - 2020
Colchester - Cory Scott Langlois, 41, passed away suddenly in Norwich on April 12, 2020.
He was born in Norwich, April 10, 1979, to the late Gary Langlois and Tina (White) Gaudreau.
Cory was the most compassionate person you ever met, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was protective of the ones he loved, and one of the strongest people when it came to looking after his family.
He was a loving son, brother, uncle, a confidante, and a best friend to everyone close to him.
He will be missed every day. His family will carry him with them in their hearts forever, and keep his memory alive.
He is survived by his mother, Tina, his second mother, Sue (Cook) Langlois, his two brothers, Jamie (Karen) Langlois, and Rene Bourassa, his sister, Jenn Bourassa, his nephew, Joseph Langlois, his two nieces, Shianne Jones and Evelyn Langlois, his uncle, Paul Langlois, aunts, Pauline (Langlois) Robtoy, Holly (Gaudreau) Thomas, Tami (Gaudreu) Koncisnski and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Gary, who welcomed him in heaven with open arms.
Services will be held at a later date for the convenience of the family. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020