Crystal Ann Collins 2000 - 2019
Bozrah - Crystal Ann Collins of Bozrah passed away on May 8, 2019. She was born in New London, CT. and was the beloved daughter of Lisa M. Collins of Bozrah and father Douglas of Madison.
She is also survived by her grandparents Leonard & Arline Montesi of Niantic, Lynn & Gerry Rucker of East Haddam and Joyce Collins & deceased grandfather Lance of Indianapolias, IN. and her aunt Mary Beth and her uncle David and his wife Lisa and her cousins Nicole, Daniel, Ashley, Thomas, Alex, and Jacob of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her brother Robert of Boston, MA., her uncle Paul and Denise and son Jarrod and uncle Steve and aunt Nicole and sons Bronson, Blake, and Scott of Boise, Idaho.
Crystal was educated in the Bozrah School System and was about to graduate from ACT of Willimantic in June.
Crystal and her mother are members of the Waterford Covenant Temple.
There will be a celebration of Crystals Life at the VFW, 30 Connecticut Ave., Norwich, CT. on Saturday June 15th from 3 to 7 PM and we are inviting her family and friends to attend.
You were and are my and your fathers greatest love. We will miss your beautiful spirit and your smile. Most of all we will cherish our many memories of you and you will be continually in our hearts and in the many hearts that you have touched. Rest in peace sweet girl.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 17 to May 19, 2019