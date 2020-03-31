|
|
Cynthia A. Fink 1950 - 2020
Norwich - Cynthia Ann (Stamos) Fink, lifelong Norwich resident, passed away at the home of her sister Katherine on March 30, 2020, succumbing to the dreaded scourge that is cancer.
Cindy was born June 30, 1950, in Norwich, oldest of six children to Nicholas R. and Caroline B. Stamos. Cindy attended Norwich Public Schools and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy, Class of 1968.
After graduating, Cindy worked at the Pizza Kitchen, where she met her husband Frank J. Fink Jr. Together they spent 50 years together until her passing.
After starting a family, Cindy worked at King Seeley Thermos at the "Glasshouse" in Norwich and the Taftville Plant. After plant closed, Cindy went back to school at Three Rivers Community College and landed a career with Aetna Insurance in Hartford, where she worked 20 plus years until retirement in 2018.
A voracious reader of books, Cindy read hundreds and hundreds of paper-back books. Then as technology increased, she loved her Kindle and would read more books and play games. She loved sports and was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and UConn basketball.
Cindy and Frank have three children, Rachael Coleda and her husband Will, Anthony W. Fink and Franklin B. Fink still live in Norwich, Rachael and Will gave her three grandchildren, Nathaniel J., Isabella R., and Willow Coleda, all of Castleton, N.Y., whom she loved dearly. Besides her husband Frank and children, Cindy is survived by brother, Nick Stamos Jr. and wife Sharon; brother, Cyrus Stamos and his wife Gail; sister, Glenda Collins; sister, Katherine Marceau; numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Cindy was predeceased by younger sister, Carol Duhaime, who passed in 2018.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Eastern Conn. Hematology and Oncology for their wonderful and professional care. And a very special thank you to the visiting nurses from Hartford Health Care, many of whom became close to the family. As well as thanks to the EMTs, ambulance drivers and volunteers at Laurel Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. for their dedicated service.
A special thank you to the hospice nurses and attendants who cared for Cindy in her final days. And more than anyone else so much thanks to Cindy's sisters Katherine and Glenda who cared for her in her final days. A more thoughtful generous loving soul has never been born. Cindy will be missed.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Godere Funeral Home of Taftville, Conn. All services are private and at convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020