Cynthia D. Generous 1955 - 2020

Chaplin - Cynthia D. Generous passed away after a brief illness at her residence in Chaplin, CT on July 9, 2020.

She was born at Backus Hospital on January 10, 1955, the first child of the late Virginia E. and Theodore G. Generous.

Cynthia was a 1968 graduate of Sayles School in Baltic, a 1972 graduate of Norwich Free Academy, and later attended Adelphi University in Long Island, NY, where she studied communications.

She was a voracious, lifelong reader of everything from the classics to modern drama, and very few were as well read as Cynthia. In her late twenties, she became involved in local theater, where she acted and directed with the Mohegan Community College Drama Guild, the Flock Theater, the Navy Community Drama Guild, and the Chelsea Players, where she was a founding member.

Pursuing her love of books, at various times Cynthia had managed bookstores in Washington, DC, at the Harvard Coop in Boston, and for several years, in the Norwichtown Mall Bookstore. She later worked as a researcher in the veterinarian products division at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in Groton. Her career at Pfizer was cut short when she contracted Multiple Sclerosis in her forties and could no longer continue in her research position.

She is survived by three brothers, Kevin Generous of Baltic, Peter Generous of Springfield, MO, and Douglas Surprenant of Concord, NH, and several nieces and nephews.

Cynthia left no plans nor wishes for formal services after her death and requested that her ashes be scattered in her garden in Chaplin, joining with those of her beloved cats.



