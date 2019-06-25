|
Cynthia "Cindy"J. Kata Sawicki 1938 - 2019
Jewett City - Cynthia J. Kata Sawicki, 80, of Jewett City, was surrounded by her loved ones before her trip to Heaven on June 24, 2019.
She was the daughter of John and Catherine Robella and lived and worked most of her life in Jewett City.
She is survived by her husband Walter Sawicki; her brother John Robella and wife Carol, her children Linda Whitford and husband Ed, Richard Kata; grandchildren Richard, Aren, Martin, Morgan and Marshall, great grandchildren Teagan, Pyper, Onyx, Martin, Mylo and Payton. She was predeceased by her 1st husband of 42 years Richard "Rick" Kata and her sister Geraldine "Bitsy" Elnicki and her youngest son Glenn Kata. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, along with a legion of beloved friends and co-workers.
She enjoyed her annual excursions to Reno and her home in Florida. Following Cynthia's wishes, donations to in lieu of flowers can be made in her honor.
Calling hours will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City, CT. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 25 to June 27, 2019