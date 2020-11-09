Cyrus B. Stamos 1957 - 2020

Norwich - Cyrus B. Stamos, lifelong resident of Norwich, died at Backus Hospital on November 5, 2020, of complications of Covid-19 pneumonia.

Cyrus was born Dec 19, 1957, the youngest son of Nicholas Stamos Sr. and Caroline B. Stamos. Cyrus was employed by Frontier Communications.

He is survived by his loving wife Gail Stamos, his brother Nicholas R. Stamos Jr. and wife Sharon, sister Glenda Collins, and sister Katherine Marceau, and brother-in-law Frank Fink, stepson Nick Culver and Aubre Culver, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides Cyrus' parents, he was predeceased by his sister Cindy Fink and Carol Duhaime.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the CCU of Backus Hospital for their compassionate and professional care.

Arrangements are being handled by Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home.



