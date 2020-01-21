|
Dale J. Bacak 1950 - 2020
Topsham, Maine - Dale Jeffrey Bacak of Topsham, Maine, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
Born August 28, 1950, in Los Angeles, California, to the late Lewis and Laura (Carignan) Bacak. He is survived by a son Nathan Bacak of Topsham, Maine. He is also survived by his sisters, Susan (Lawrence) Deschamps, Donna (David) Cloutier and Rita (Paul) Danieluk; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Bacak, and a sister, Joan Raymond.
Dale graduated from Griswold High School in Griswold, Conn. He served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict.
He started his career as a designer at Electric Boat in Groton, Conn., then to Ingalls Ship yard in Mississippi and later transferred to Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, where he retired as a senior designer.
He loved spending time with his son and his yearly vacations with his family. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing his crops with the community.
A Mass will be held January 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Church in Occum at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020