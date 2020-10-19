Dan E. Blackstone 2020

Pawcatuck - Dan Edward Blackstone, 93, adventurer, explorer, photographer, poet, sailor, flyer, hiker, good Samaritan, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher and friend, put on his knapsack and hiked off into the great unknown on Oct. 12, 2020.

Courageous in spirit, disciplined and bold, he brought excitement to life and learning. At 17, Dan proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as an aerial photographer at the end of World War II.

Photography remained a passion for Dan and he documented his travels (in 50 States and 34 countries) people, landscape, art, architecture and especially, design in clouds and geological formations through the camera lens. The narrated family slide shows soon received community audience in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, churches, libraries and art shows.

Throughout his life, Dan shared his joy of observing beauty and wonder in the natural world while hiking in the great outdoors with his children and grandchildren and his many students at Norwich Free Academy (1957-1989). With a master's degree in Biological Sciences, he taught earth science, marine bio, zoology and math and also taught driver's ed.

Community services during teaching years were Civil Air Patrol (CAP RI), Camp Counselor (Wightman), Wequetequock Volunteer Firefighter, Survival Instructor, Fencing Coach (YMCA & NFA: 1st Women's Varsity Sport) and BSA Leader (Woodbadge).

Since "retirement" from high school teaching, Dan got licensed to pursue several other careers. He became a real estate agent for income (but gave away the profits) and author for preserving history and telling a story. He was a regular Aesop with his nightly bedtime stories which offered revised renditions of our escapades that day, delivered through characters Jumpy the Deer, Tamias Striatus and Briar Rabbit with a moral to the tale.

His duties as Justice of the Peace, Notary Public, driver and EMT for Stonington Ambulance and Docent at Slater Museum (Norwich) were provided as service.

Dan instilled a desire to be your best and strive for the unreachable, curiosity to see what lies around the corner or the top of the hill and to help those in need.

Dan is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Barbara Aiello Blackstone; son, David (wife Maria); daughters, Dara B. Hayashi (Shigeru deceased) and Beth B. Sardelli (Matthew); 7 grandchildren, Nicolette, Arielle and Declan Blackstone, Victoria (husband Connor), Andrew, Christian and Tia Sardelli; sister, Deborah North; and 17 nieces and nephews and their children who also call him "Uncle Dan".

There will be no service or calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Slater Museum, NFA, 108 Crescent St. Norwich, CT 06360.



