Dan E. Blackstone
Dan E. Blackstone 2020
Pawcatuck - Dan Edward Blackstone, 93, adventurer, explorer, photographer, poet, sailor, flyer, hiker, good Samaritan, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, teacher and friend, put on his knapsack and hiked off into the great unknown on Oct. 12, 2020.
Courageous in spirit, disciplined and bold, he brought excitement to life and learning. At 17, Dan proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as an aerial photographer at the end of World War II.
Photography remained a passion for Dan and he documented his travels (in 50 States and 34 countries) people, landscape, art, architecture and especially, design in clouds and geological formations through the camera lens. The narrated family slide shows soon received community audience in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, churches, libraries and art shows.
Throughout his life, Dan shared his joy of observing beauty and wonder in the natural world while hiking in the great outdoors with his children and grandchildren and his many students at Norwich Free Academy (1957-1989). With a master's degree in Biological Sciences, he taught earth science, marine bio, zoology and math and also taught driver's ed.
Community services during teaching years were Civil Air Patrol (CAP RI), Camp Counselor (Wightman), Wequetequock Volunteer Firefighter, Survival Instructor, Fencing Coach (YMCA & NFA: 1st Women's Varsity Sport) and BSA Leader (Woodbadge).
Since "retirement" from high school teaching, Dan got licensed to pursue several other careers. He became a real estate agent for income (but gave away the profits) and author for preserving history and telling a story. He was a regular Aesop with his nightly bedtime stories which offered revised renditions of our escapades that day, delivered through characters Jumpy the Deer, Tamias Striatus and Briar Rabbit with a moral to the tale.
His duties as Justice of the Peace, Notary Public, driver and EMT for Stonington Ambulance and Docent at Slater Museum (Norwich) were provided as service.
Dan instilled a desire to be your best and strive for the unreachable, curiosity to see what lies around the corner or the top of the hill and to help those in need.
Dan is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Barbara Aiello Blackstone; son, David (wife Maria); daughters, Dara B. Hayashi (Shigeru deceased) and Beth B. Sardelli (Matthew); 7 grandchildren, Nicolette, Arielle and Declan Blackstone, Victoria (husband Connor), Andrew, Christian and Tia Sardelli; sister, Deborah North; and 17 nieces and nephews and their children who also call him "Uncle Dan".
There will be no service or calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Slater Museum, NFA, 108 Crescent St. Norwich, CT 06360.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
October 19, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Dan’s passing. He was such an amazing man. He every so often would come and me when I worked at Fairview in Groton and we would talk of his childhood and our family. Great smile with lots of energy, and incredibly kind. Thoughts with you all during this difficult time.

Catherine Paparelli
October 19, 2020
Mr Blackstone was my freshman earth science teacher. Did not realize it at the time but he was an inspiration of my trek into the outdoors. It was a joy seeing and speaking to him at our reunion
Jeffrey Trantalis
Student
October 19, 2020
Dan was the best teacher I ever had. He was my science teacher in freshman year at NFA and he followed my high school career. He was a pistol! He was tough but I always knew there was a very kind man inside! He was my "date" at my 50th reunion in 2019 and danced as much as the rest of us! Haha! We will all miss him, he was definitely a positive person in my life. He was full of life!
Pat Bowman Moravek
Student
October 19, 2020
Dear Barbara and family, John and I are so very sorry to hear Dan has passed. He certainly had an interesting fun filled life. Our deepest sympathy to you all.
John and Almedia Livingston
John and Almedia Livingston
Friend
October 19, 2020
Deepest condolences to Dan's family.
Mr. Blackstone to me in my high school years at NFA were fond and humorous memories in Sciences (2 classes) College Prep/UCONN and my brother and I took fencing with him also.
Later when I moved to Pawcatuck/Stonington it 1985 it became Dan when we would meet up around town at different events. Just a real gentleman and a good friend to talk with.
Rest assured Dan will be taken into Heaven and he will be looking down over all of us.
Bob Canova NFA class of 1978
Friend
October 19, 2020
Jean and family - Hearts will be heavy with the loss of such a giving man. Hold his memory near and try to emmulate one of his traits to honor him.
Elisa Zapp (Morse)
Classmate
October 19, 2020
Today I am deeply saddened by the departure of a man I truly respected. Fly high to the angels Mr.Blackstone I will truly never forget you.
Laurie Buck
Laurie Buck
Friend
October 18, 2020
Although it has been awhile since I have seen him he will be missed.
Fred Andrews
Friend
October 18, 2020
Dan was a great man .I would have coffee with him mornings before he went to teach at NFA we would talk for at least one hour. Dew Drop Inn in N.S. that's where everyone knows your name.God Bless his family and friends. Never forget the good people that we meet along the way.

Always a friend
Carol Burdick
Formerly from N.S.
Carol Burdick (formerly from N.S. I, live in Aurora, Co.
Friend
October 18, 2020
Your life lives on in the family you leave behind. I see a lot of you in David and the stories he could tell were obviously influenced in style by you. R.I.P.
Michael Fay Sr
Friend
October 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Adam Brown
Friend
October 18, 2020
I was saddened to learn of Dan's passing. I got to know him through our CAPA (CT Authors and Publishers Association) meetings where he demonstrated his writing skills, always with a gentle spirit. His smile will stay with me, especially as he'd impishly "crash" Friday morning writing sessions at the Senior Center/PNC to bring us a bag of candy to pass around. We got to call him "The Candy Man." Reading his obit, I see even more how he embodied "a life well-lived." My condolences to his wife and entire family.
Teresa Norris
Friend
October 18, 2020
I did not have him as a teacher at NFA, but rather got to know him as a fellow docent at The Slater Memorial Museum. There was never a moment that he was not teaching or sharing. He was also a role model for aging energetically and graciously. His many kindnesses, boundless curiosity and continued thirst for knowledge will not be forgotten.
Judi Deglin
Acquaintance
October 18, 2020
Dan was a colleague teacher with me at NFA and a dear friend RIP Dan
Stan Novakowski
Friend
October 18, 2020
Dearest Barbara and family, My condolences on your loss. Dan was an amazing man and an integral part of our Stonington community and of the greater educational community of southern Connecticut. Treasure your memories to sustain you in the days, weeks and months ahead.
Fred Souza
Friend
October 18, 2020
I remember Dan (Mr. Blackstone to me) well. He was by far my favorite teacher at NFA. He taught with such joy that he made those of us who didn't like science want to learn from him. I loved his quirky nature and kind heart. He touched so many people during his life and I am glad to say I am one of them. RIP Mr. Blackstone. Condolences to your friends and family.
Cathy Meiklem (class of 67, NFA)
October 18, 2020
My heart breaks for your family. Sending gentle hugs to you in this difficult time. Know that the Lord is with you to ease your sadness.
Bonnie Doran
Friend
