|
|
Dana R. Corson, Sr. 1947 - 2019
Plainfield - Dana R. Corson, Sr. 72, beloved husband of Lorraine (Laitres) Corson passed away Sept. 11, 2019. He was born Jan. 14, 1947 in Bangor, ME a son of the late Charles W. and Waneta (Clark) Corson, Sr. and had lived in Plainfield for most of his life. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps having served in Vietnam and later served for 17 years in the Army National Guard. He was employed by Frito Lay for 22 years retiring several years ago. Dana was a member of VFW Post 10004 in Jewett City. Besides his wife he leaves a son Dana R. Corson, Jr. of Plainfield ; 3 daughters Melissa A. Corson of Ellington, Danielle L. (Sean) Egan of Groton and Christine E. Corson of Plainfield; 2 brothers Charles Corson, Jr. of Sterling and Edward Corson Sr. of Chaplin; a grandson Daniel Corson; also several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday (9-16-19) at 10:00AM at the Living Word Fellowship Church Rt. 165, Voluntown. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-5PM at Dougherty Bros Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Living Word Fellowship Church 512 Beach Pond Rd. Voluntown, CT. 06384.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019