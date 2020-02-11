|
|
Daniel E. Ouimette 1956 - 2020
Canterbury - Canterbury – Daniel E. Ouimette passed away Feb 9, 2020 at the age of 63. He was born March 20, 1956 to the late Raymond and Dora (St. Jean) Ouimette. He resided most of his life in Plainfield. He enjoyed fishing, collecting eagle pictures and figurines and always making people laugh. He leaves 3 daughters Paula Cochran and Joann Gauthier of Plainfield and Danielle Jensen of Stockton, Utah, 5 grandchildren Amanda, RJ, Katelynn , Logan and Willow and 1 great grandchild Autumn and sadly predeceased by his sweet granddaughter Adelyn. He also leaves a brother Steve Ouimette of Plainfield, 2 sisters Diane Ouimette of Plainfield and Jane Oglevie of Tampa, FL. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. There are no calling hours. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020