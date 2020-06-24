Daniel H. Casey 1961 - 2020

Franklin - Daniel Henry Casey of Franklin, CT died on June 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Daniel was born on April 24, 1961, to Paul Casey Sr. and Julia Casey (Rajtar) in Norwich, CT. Daniel graduated from Norwich Technical High School in 1979.

He retired as the General Manager of Eastern Electric in 2004.

Dan was an avid member of the Moose Club in Bozrah, and of the Tuckerbung in Gales Ferry. He was a member of the East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Department for 43 years.

Dan loved driving his 1964 T-bird and also loved being an uncle and enjoyed spoiling his nieces and nephews, and his great-nieces and nephews.

He is a 6-time champion of the annual "Chucks Casey Thanksgiving Day Race," and he enjoyed traveling to places like Hawaii, Florida, and Mexico and resided for a time in Ft. Lauderdale.

He was an avid fisherman and loved showing off the Mahi that he caught in Hawaii. He was an avid sports fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cleveland Browns, the Boston Celtics, the Hartford Whalers, and the UConn Huskies.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Julia; he was predeceased by his father Paul Casey Sr., and his brother, Paul Casey Jr. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Sr., and his wife Kathleen of Preston, his brother, Peter Sr. and his wife Lindsie of Lake Wales, Fla. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Paul III, Shannon, Thomas Jr., Peter Jr., Julie (Casey) Russell, Carlie-Marie and Calvin Casey, and by many great-nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Sunday, June 28, 4-7 p.m. at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home on Cliff St., Norwich. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, June 29, 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown. Interment to follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.

In lieu of flowers, Dan had requested that donations be made to Tuckerbung, the East Great Plain Fire Department or Hospice.



