1/1
Daniel J. Gudeahn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel J. Gudeahn 1967 - 2020
Plainfield - Daniel James Gudeahn, 53, of Plainfield and Dillon. N.C., left this earth to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020.
Daniel was born on July 25, 1967, to Donald Kenneth Sr. and Yvonne Rita Gudeahn.
He leaves behind two brothers, Donald Kenneth Gudeahn Jr. of Brooklyn and David Omar Gudeahn of Plainfield; and two daughters, Ashley Yvonne Gudeahn of Stokesdale, N.C., and Megan Elizabeth Gudeahn of Sterling.
Danny worked as a mechanic most his life his interests and hobbies were in cars and going to the races.
People knew Danny for his friendly smile and laugh he had a generous heart and was always eager to help anyone. Danny was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
A memorial gathering will be held November 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the home of Donald Gudeahn Jr., Wolfden Rd., Brooklyn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved