Daniel J. Gudeahn 1967 - 2020

Plainfield - Daniel James Gudeahn, 53, of Plainfield and Dillon. N.C., left this earth to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020.

Daniel was born on July 25, 1967, to Donald Kenneth Sr. and Yvonne Rita Gudeahn.

He leaves behind two brothers, Donald Kenneth Gudeahn Jr. of Brooklyn and David Omar Gudeahn of Plainfield; and two daughters, Ashley Yvonne Gudeahn of Stokesdale, N.C., and Megan Elizabeth Gudeahn of Sterling.

Danny worked as a mechanic most his life his interests and hobbies were in cars and going to the races.

People knew Danny for his friendly smile and laugh he had a generous heart and was always eager to help anyone. Danny was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

A memorial gathering will be held November 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the home of Donald Gudeahn Jr., Wolfden Rd., Brooklyn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store