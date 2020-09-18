Daniel Reguin 1951 - 2020

Taftville - Daniel Reguin passed away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of September 14, 2020, after a long fought battle to cancer, with his family by his side.

He was the son of the late Paul A. and Isabelle (Linford) Reguin Sr. He is survived by spouse, Andrea Reguin, daughter, Nicole Reguin, son, Ty Reguin, and grandchildren, Anthony, Cole, Jordan and Kalli and predeceased by his daughter Ashley Reguin.

Daniel was born, raised and lived happily in Taftville. Daniel often said his greatest accomplishment was marrying Andrea.

He did many things through his life. He was a Vietnam War veteran and did two tours in Vietnam in which he faced multiple threats.

He was a plumber by trade but he enjoyed being a teacher and an industrial x-ray tech and was hardest worker anyone ever met.

Danny was a history buff and loved to talk about any and all history. He loved a good conversation especially after his morning coffee and donuts. He also was a great cook and loved to cook for his family, he often would make much more than was needed and his family loved the leftovers.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Taftville with military honors. Mask and social distancing will be required.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



