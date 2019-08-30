|
Daniel T. Midas 1949 - 2019
Uncasville - Loving and devoted husband, kind, caring and giving soul died at his home on August 20, 2019. He was born in Pennsylvania 2-26-49 and received his college degree in that state which led him to a very successful career as a Computer Analyst and Inventory Control Manager. He worked for Burroughs Corp., Unisys and a small startup company where he was rewarded for his innovative ideas making it very successful. He was an avid music fan and keyboard teacher as well as playing in a band.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Midas, brothers-in-law Robert and Garry Brill, sisters-in-law Dolores and Virginia Brill and two nieces, Rene` Brill and Shannon Brill-DeWandell and one nephew and godchild Matthew Brill. Although they did not have any children, Matt, Shannon and Rene` were very special in his loving heart.
His greatest joys were caring for animals and just being kind and giving to others, even strangers. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by many true friends across the country.
The greatest loss is to his best friend, lifelong love and devoted wife. May he watch over her and guide her from above forever. He needs to be her Guardian Angel!
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019