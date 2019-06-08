|
Darlene Francis Pendleton 1959 - 2019
Dayville - Darlene Francis Pendleton, 60, of Dayville, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She is reunited in heaven with her husband of 27 years Wayne Pendleton, he died in 2004. Born April 29, 1959 in Putnam, daughter of the late Arthur and Cecile (Thibeault) Martin.
Darlene had an Associates Degree in Human Services and worked with people with special disabilities, mental and physical. She was a director of Killingly Day Care for several years. She had a passion for gardening especially her plants. Darlene loved the beach, going out to eat and her greatest pride are her daughters Jennifer and Shelby. She was always spunky, charismatic and a bit of a jokester, still playing tricks on the nurses until her last days. She loved spending time with her dog Kelsey and her best friend Joan.
She leaves her daughters Jennifer Farquharson and her husband Michael of Danielson, Shelby Pendleton and her significant other Oda Sirimongkhoune of Brooklyn, sisters Brenda Pavao and her husband Van of North Stonington, Deborah Lehto and her husband Paul of Brooklyn, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, significant other Tom Chmura, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Helena Martin.
A Graveside will be Wednesday, June 12 at 10 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 372 Maple Street, Danielson, CT. Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 11 from 6 to 8 PM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Share a memory at: www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 8 to June 10, 2019