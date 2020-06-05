Darlyn Jasinski 1959 - 2020

PRESTON - Darlyn Jasinski, 60, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2020 at her home in Preston, Conn.

She was born on August 27, 1959 in Keene, N.H. to the late Glenyth Tatro Sr. and Marilyn Tatro of Baltic, Conn. Darlyn married her husband Chris Jasinski on May 5, 1990. He survives her, along with her daughter Kymberli Topalis of Baltic, and her beloved grandson Kaleb Carrion, whom she shared a very special bond with. She called him a lifeline, Kaleb called her eccentric. Darlyn is survived by brothers Glenyth Tatro Jr. of Canterbury, Kerstan Tatro of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and brother-in-law Raymond Genereux of Ledyard. She is survived by sisters Renee Genereux of Baltic, Seraph Wise of Canterbury, Michelle Tatro of Griswold, Debra Mullen of Putnam, Anne Marie Segerstrom of Dayville, Karol Rose of Ky, Courtney Rowe of Fla., and various aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Darlyn was a graduate of Three Rivers Community College, CT School of Finance and Management, and the American Institute of Banking. She was employed by Open Solutions Division FISERV as Director, Education Services. Darlyn was highly respected throughout her career and made many friends along the way, including best friend Jan Frymeyer.

Darlyn was a wonderful mother and an avid reader who enjoyed camping and visiting wineries. She was known for her excellent gourmet cooking, and hosted Thanksgiving dinner for her family and friends for over 30 years. Darlyn loved the Oregon Coast, and will be laid to rest there in a private ceremony at a later date. Darlyn was a very caring person who always gave more to others than she ever wanted or expected for herself. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

The Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



