David A. Barr


1956 - 2020
David A. Barr Obituary
David A. Barr 2020
Griswold - David Alan Barr, 63, a longtime Griswold resident, passed away suddenly at home on February 24, 2020.
Born in Middletown, Conn., he was the son of the late George and Barbara (Babik) Barr.
For many years he worked alongside his father operating Camper's World Camp Ground in Griswold.
David will be remembered as a kind, caring person who was always willing to help someone in need. He enjoyed spending time alone and going for long walks.
What he treasured most in life was being a father and grandfather. His daughter was the love of his life and he was never happier than when he was with his grandchildren. He adored them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by daughter, Brandi Madera; grandchildren, Tristan, Sabella, and Myla Madera; siblings, Karen Douglas, Denise Doyon, Gail LaRose, and Joyce Barr. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four siblings, Charlene Bump, Sherry Barr, Dennis Barr, and Jeffrey Barr.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with private arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
