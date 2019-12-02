|
David A. Froehlich, Sr. 1947 - 2019
Woodstock Valley - David A. Froehlich, Sr., 72, of Barber Rd., passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Putnam, he was the son of the late Alfred and Winifred (Wonoski) Froehlich.
David worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for the town of Woodstock for 40 years. He also operated Froehlich's Sawmill and helped out in the operation of the Happiness Brothers Hereford Farm. David was a jack of all trades and enjoyed tinkering and puttering with just about anything.
David is survived by his children, Brian Froehlich and his wife Janet of Woodstock Valley, David Froehlich, Jr. and his wife Misty of Killingly and Stacey Hopkins and her husband John of Pomfret; his brothers, Donald Froehlich of Woodstock Valley, and Steven Froehlich of Woodstock Valley; and his sisters, Jean Plaza of Webster, MA, Barbara Liszka of Woodstock Valley, and Linda Szpyrka of Woodstock Valley; his eight grandchildren; his five great grandchildren; and his former wife Lorraine (Boucher) Froehlich of Woodstock. He also leaves behind a good friend and care giver, Lillian Hopkins.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with David's family from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. A gathering will begin on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service for David at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Barlow Cemetery, Barlow Cemetery Rd, Woodstock, CT. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northeastern Connecticut, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019