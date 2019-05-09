Home

David A. Patterson 1957 - 2019
Lisbon - David A. Patterson age 62, died peacefully on May 5, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife Laurie, three daughters, Brandy, Tania and Natasha, and his beloved granddaughter Adelyn. He leaves behind a brother Mark Patterson and his wife Karen and their children Christopher Patterson and Christina Sandford as well as many other family and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lisbon Fire Dept. Guillot Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 9 to May 11, 2019
