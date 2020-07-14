1/1
David A. Tetrault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Tetrault 1964 - 2020
Lisbon - David A. Tetrault, 56, of Lisbon died April 24, 2020, at Backus Hospital, following a brief illness.
He was born in Norwich, January 26, 1964, the son of Ulric F. and Mary (Calande) Tetrault.
David was currently employed as an Independent Insurance agent at the Leo E. Tetrault & Son Insurance Agency in Taftville. He was involved in organizations in Taftville throughout his life.
He was married to Jill (Greene) Tetrault who survives him. Besides his wife and mother and father, he is survived by one son, Benjamin Tetrault and his wife Meghan, and one daughter, Nicole Tetrault, three brothers, Michael Tetrault and his wife Rose, Philip Tetrault and his wife Jan and Kevin Tetrault and his wife Kim, sister, Arlene Magrey and her husband Gary, former sister-in-law, Theresa Tetrault, his granddaughter, Sophia Tetrault, cousin, James Kimrey, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of David's life will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home at 52 Ethel Acres Road, Lisbon, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved