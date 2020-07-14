David A. Tetrault 1964 - 2020

Lisbon - David A. Tetrault, 56, of Lisbon died April 24, 2020, at Backus Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born in Norwich, January 26, 1964, the son of Ulric F. and Mary (Calande) Tetrault.

David was currently employed as an Independent Insurance agent at the Leo E. Tetrault & Son Insurance Agency in Taftville. He was involved in organizations in Taftville throughout his life.

He was married to Jill (Greene) Tetrault who survives him. Besides his wife and mother and father, he is survived by one son, Benjamin Tetrault and his wife Meghan, and one daughter, Nicole Tetrault, three brothers, Michael Tetrault and his wife Rose, Philip Tetrault and his wife Jan and Kevin Tetrault and his wife Kim, sister, Arlene Magrey and her husband Gary, former sister-in-law, Theresa Tetrault, his granddaughter, Sophia Tetrault, cousin, James Kimrey, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of David's life will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home at 52 Ethel Acres Road, Lisbon, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



