|
|
David Bunn 1944 - 2020
Brooklyn - David Bunn passed away peacefully in his home early morning May 12th, 2020. David is survived by his partner of over 20 years Debra Dwyer, her sons Chris Dwyer and wife Andrea and Kevin Dwyer and wife Alison. David is also survived by three grandchildren, Conner Dwyer, Colin Dwyer and Lila Dwyer whom he loved dearly and who will miss him deeply. Not to be forgotten, David is survived by his dog and best friend Brinkley. David is predeceased by his parents, Lillian and Edward Bunn, his brother Edward Bunn Jr., and his sister Jane Flaherty. David grew up in Cranston RI before moving to Brooklyn, CT where he was the founder and owner of Wauregan Grain Co. in Wauregan, CT, Arlington Grain in Cranston, RI, and Westerly Grain in Westerly, RI. In David's spare time he was a member of Mortlake Fire Dept. in Brooklyn CT, and for many years volunteered annually at the Brooklyn Fairgrounds. David will be forever missed by family, friends and the farming community. A private graveside service will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery in Cranston, RI. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 13 to May 15, 2020