David C. Lathrop Obituary
David C. Lathrop 1947 - 2019
Norwich - David C. Lathrop 71 of Norwichtown passed away April 7, 2019 at his home. He was born in Norwich, a US Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was employed for many years as a truck driver for the Teamsters Union. Visitation will be Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the Labenski Funeral Home 107 Boswell Avenue Norwich with a funeral service at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
