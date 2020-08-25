David Emigh 1953 - 2020

Los Alamos, N.M. - David Andrew Emigh of Los Alamos, NM, was born October 28, 1953. Unceasingly awed by the knowledge that we are all made of stardust, he escaped his earthly bonds on August 4, 2020, after a brief illness.

David loved teaching. After completing degrees from Arizona State University and the University of Illinois, he taught science and history at Quinebaug Valley Community College in Danielson, CT. He was dedicated to his students, and to the idea that everyone can grasp fundamental scientific concepts when they are presented in a way that fits individual students' learning styles and experiences.

David loved the arts. He played the string bass and performed in school musicals. Growing up near the Santa Fe Opera ignited a lifelong passion for opera. He attended a wide range of musical and theatrical performances, and welcomed a local film crew to use his home as a set. Singing Handel's "Messiah" with his wife and daughters in a joint performance by The Concert Choir of Northeastern Connecticut and the Hartford Symphony Orchestra was a family highlight.

David loved his family. Phyllis, his wife of 38 years, won the daddy lottery. He was a hands-on parent to Gwyneth and Megan, and happily changed diapers, painted little toenails, and attended the girls' performances and events. Special bonds with his daughters continued into their adulthood as he shared bread baking tips with Gwyneth and joined Megan for gaming and costuming.

David loved an adventure. He was an Explorer Scout, whitewater rafting throughout the west and becoming an Eagle Scout. For three years after graduate school, he and Phyllis enjoyed an island lifestyle in the US Virgin Islands. He planned many road trips for his family and visited his 50th state on an Alaskan cruise in 2013. When he retired, he moved back to Los Alamos where he could regularly soak in and photograph the unusual beauty of northern NM, his favorite place on earth.

David loved to bake. After his daughters were successfully launched, he dove into his new hobby of bread baking, fully committing to it on the day he acquired a pound of yeast. He bought a mobile wood-fired oven, and if you could provide a truck to haul it, he would bake pizzas for your event. He referred to this enterprise as "Walking Man Bakery," a reference to his having walked every single public road in Windham County, CT, during a period of working to regain his health.

David will be dearly missed by his wife, Phyllis (Buck), daughters Gwyneth (William Martinez) and Megan (Sean Wilner), aunts Ann Bish and Analine Hicks, brother Theodore "Ted" (Virginia), and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Charles Robert "Bob" and Elizabeth "Betty" (Bish) and his brother Robert "Buzz".

To remember David, his family suggests you go out and enjoy the night sky, go on a hike, find a new road to drive down, play some computer games, take in an opera ("but not that new stuff"), bake and share some bread, teach someone a new skill, or share silly memes on social media.

And please, like David did when he gave his family the best gift ever: Complete your medical advance directives paperwork and share it with the people who may need it some day.



