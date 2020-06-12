David G. Fenton
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David G. Fenton 1932 - 2020
Oakdale - David G. Fenton died peacefully on his 88th birthday, June 8, 2020.
He was born in London, England, in 1932. He attended the University of London, Royal College of Science, where he was Royal and State Scholar.
He earned his PhD in Atomic Physics from the University of Connecticut in 1964, and taught physics at Connecticut College until he retired in 1996. He became a naturalized US citizen in 1995.
David was a lifelong audio enthusiast and an avid tennis player and fan.
He is survived by Torrey, his wife of 61 years; his daughter Wendy and husband Greg Mitchell; and his brother Geoffrey and his wife Wendy of London, England. He was predeceased by his son Christopher Fenton and his brother Sydney Fenton.
Funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Connecticut College or the Oakdale Fire Department.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Connecticut
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-909-2728
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Saddened to learn of David's death. Please accept my sympathy.
Robert Farwell
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved