David G. Fenton 1932 - 2020

Oakdale - David G. Fenton died peacefully on his 88th birthday, June 8, 2020.

He was born in London, England, in 1932. He attended the University of London, Royal College of Science, where he was Royal and State Scholar.

He earned his PhD in Atomic Physics from the University of Connecticut in 1964, and taught physics at Connecticut College until he retired in 1996. He became a naturalized US citizen in 1995.

David was a lifelong audio enthusiast and an avid tennis player and fan.

He is survived by Torrey, his wife of 61 years; his daughter Wendy and husband Greg Mitchell; and his brother Geoffrey and his wife Wendy of London, England. He was predeceased by his son Christopher Fenton and his brother Sydney Fenton.

Funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Connecticut College or the Oakdale Fire Department.



