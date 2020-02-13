|
|
David J. Waterman 1958 - 2020
Jewett City - David J. Waterman, 61, of Jewett City, died Feb. 5, 2020, at his home, after fighting a long battle with cancer, with his wife Marcia by his side.
David was born November 4, 1958, in Boston, son of Marian (O'Connor) Waterman and the late John P. Waterman Jr. He graduated from Killingly High School in 1975.
David worked at the Electric Boat, and he also worked at CM Corp. in Wauregan. He then went to Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, where he was a GM from 2002-2013, until his cancer took his ability to work away. He married the love of his life Marcia (Bergman) Waterman on July 20, 2013.
David enjoyed motorcycle riding with his wife and his best friend Tom Payne of Dayville. He enjoyed going to movies, camping and fishing; and going to baseball games with his wife, mother and two grandchildren Haley and Raymond Jr.
His favorite football team was the New York Giants and the baseball team was the Boston Red Sox.
David enjoyed his quiet times at home with his family and puppy, Oreo.
He leaves his wife Marcia Waterman of Jewett City; his mother, Marian P. Waterman of Dayville; his son, Michael Waterman of Florida; his daughter, Ashley Waterman of Florida; also his children, Melissa Lanoue and significant other Michael Pescatello of Lisbon, Kristen and her wife Sheri Woodward of Central Village, Raymond LaPlume Sr. of Jewett City, Marciana Laplume of Thompson; his siblings, Linda Langevin of Norwich, Jeffery Waterman and significant other Georgia Pollard of North Grovensdale, Kevin Waterman and his wife Jodi of Dayville, Steven Waterman and his wife Lori of Woodstock, Mary Gauthier and her husband David of Somerset, Mass.; his grandchildren, Brandon and Semaj of Okeechobee, Fla., Michael Jr. of Florida, Kimya of Sebring, Fla., Amber Lanoue of Island Pond, Vt., Jasmine Lanoue of Lisbon, Haley Lanoue of Lisbon, Raymond LaPlume Jr. and Hunter LaPlume of Jewett City; and several nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank Palliative Care & Hospice of Hartford Healthcare.
A service and a celebration of life will be set at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020