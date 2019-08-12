Home

David L. Sadosky 1955 - 2019
Central Village - David L. Sadosky, formerly of Central Village, CT passed away on July 16, 2019 in North Carolina after a lengthy illness. He was born July 18, 1955 in Norwich to the late Charles & Eunice (Bradlaw) Sadosky.
Surviving him are his 2 daughters, Shannon Sadosky and Megan Lutz (Jake) as well as his 3 grandchildren, Willow, Duncan and Kaysen. He is also survived by 3 brothers, Carl, Richard and John as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Per his wishes, there are no services.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
