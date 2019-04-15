|
David M. Gozzo 1960 - 2019
Port St. John, FL - David M. Gozzo, age 58, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at the Lake Nona VA Hospital in Orlando, FL.
David was born on September 11, 1960 in Hartford CT to the late Joseph Gozzo and Gisela Braun. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1979 and proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1979 – 1983. On July 5, 1986 he married Debra (Beatty) Gozzo and on September 9, 1996 he was blessed with his only son, David Joseph Gozzo. David lived the majority of his life in the Norwich, CT area until recently moving to Florida.
David is survived by his wife and son, both of Port St. John, FL. He is also survived by two sisters, Doris Gozzo (Hartford, CT), Kim (Frawley) Gozzo (Rockledge, FL), one brother, Fred Braun (WV) and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral and burial are private. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in Connecticut this summer.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019