Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Occum, CT
View Map
David Pudvah


1955 - 2020
David Pudvah Obituary
David Pudvah 1955 - 2020
Lisbon - David R. Pudvah, 64, of Lisbon, passed away in Ocala, Florida, on February 22, 2020.
David was born in Portland, Maine, on February 25, 1955, the son of the late Phyllis D. (Welch) Crowley and late Arthur Crowley. David was married to Alice (Mulholland) Pudvah on July 26, 1975, who survives him.
David was employed for many years at Electric Boat in Groton, Griswold Bus Company, and Arrow Bus Company.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children, David R. Pudvah and his wife, Hope; Dale J. Pudvah and his wife, Kimberly, his three grandsons, Jack, Waylon, and Benjamin, his brother, Gary and wife, Anna; his sister, Linda Crawford and husband, Rodger; his sister-in-law, Valerie Pudvah, Aunt Virginia Hillock and Uncle Ronald Welch, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Larry Pudvah. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Jethro.
Calling hours will be held at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Griswold, on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, Occum, CT at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Norwich, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lisbon Fire Department, 7 Newent Road, Lisbon, CT 06351.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
