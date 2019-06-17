|
David Wolff 1960 - 2019
Norwich - David Wolff 59, of Norwich died Thursday evening June 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Croghan, NY on January 4, 1960 the son of Annis (Main) Wolff of Croghan, NY and the late James Wolff. David was employed as an Inspector at Electric Boat in Groton for 37 years. He was married to Linda (Ross) Wolff who survives him. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by one step son, Nathan Archambault, two step daughters: Danielle and Sarah Archambault, four brothers: Thomas, Douglas, Ronald and Rick Wolff, two step grandchildren, Savannah and Zoe Archambault, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one step son Christopher Archambault.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1-4 P.M. at the Taftville V.F.W. Post 2212, Pratte Ave, Taftville. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 17 to June 19, 2019