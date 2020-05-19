|
Deborah "Debbie" Lucier 1955 - 2020
Putnam - Deborah K. (Roy) Lucier, 65, of Wilson Rd. passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. God received another angel after a long fight with kidney and heart disease. She was the beloved wife of forty-three years to Gary Lucier. Born in Putnam, she was the daughter of the late James and Jean (Cayer) Roy.
On August 14, 1976, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Pomfret, Debbie was united in marriage to Gary Lucier
Mrs. Lucier worked for over 40 years in patient accounts at Day Kimball Hospital.
Debbie enjoyed traveling to Maine and being on the water whether it be at Alexanders Lake or the oceanfront. She will always be remembered as an amazing woman who gave her all to everyone. She was one hell of a lady who fought a fierce fight.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Gary Lucier; her two sons, Kyle Lucier and his wife Sarah who was Deb's special and faithful caregiver; and Ryan Lucier and his companion Meghan Gregoire all of Putnam; her three loving grandchildren who meant the world to her, Addison, Quinn, and Autumn Lucier; two brothers, Richard Roy and his wife Marjorie of Woodstock and Michael Roy of Owls Head, ME; and her two devoted friends Donna and Tina.
Due to the current worldwide pandemic, a Memorial Service is being planned in the near future. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. Memorial donations in Deb's memory may be made to either the American Diabetes Assoc., 2080 Silas Dean Hwy., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or the , 3000 Whitney Ave, Suite 121, Hamden, CT 06518. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com. You may be gone mom, but never forgotten. Till we meet again, we love you. XOXOXO
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 19 to May 21, 2020