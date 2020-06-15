Deborah "Deb" Lucier
1955 - 2020-05-17
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah "Deb" Lucier 1955 - 2020
Putnam - Deborah K. (Roy) Lucier, 65, of Wilson Rd. passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with Deborah's family on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.at the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT followed by a service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Putnam Heights Cemetery. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com. She may be gone, but will never be forgotten. Her family loved her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved