Deborah "Deb" Lucier 1955 - 2020
Putnam - Deborah K. (Roy) Lucier, 65, of Wilson Rd. passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with Deborah's family on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.at the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT followed by a service in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Putnam Heights Cemetery. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com. She may be gone, but will never be forgotten. Her family loved her.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.